Do not to give shelter to militants, says Jammu and Kashmir LG

The ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists and secessionists in Jammu and Kashmir has been dismantled, and there is a strong yearning for peace, prosperity, and accelerated development, said lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha during his visit to Sopore on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during his visit to Sopore for the inauguration of various development projects in Baramulla district on Thursday. (PTI)

“Many cities and towns of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory exhibit impressive manifestations of all-round development,’’ he said at a function in Baramulla district’s Sopore, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects.

Sinha sought the cooperation of the people in his administration’s efforts to root out the terror ecosystem from the Union Territory and asked citizens not to provide shelter to the militants and said they have managed to destroy terror eco system. “My only appeal to people is not to give shelter to those entities. Just do this much and leave the rest to police and security forces,” he added.

During his visit, the LG said Sopore town will regain its business hub status and people aspire this place should become the smart city. Sinha inaugurated various development projects.

The projects dedicated to the people and the new works initiated on Thursday will improve the overall quality of life, and remove the socio-economic, and regional imbalances in development, he said, adding that those people who gave name of Khandhar to the great business hub or resorted to stone pelting didn’t do justice with citizens of Sopore. Sinha also spoke about Sopore fruit mandi which is Asia’s second largest mandi and said it has also faced several problems. “We will soon turn Sopore into a model city,” he added.