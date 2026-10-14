Jammu woman’s body found three days after flash floods

The body of 27-year old Rukhsana Kouser, who was swept away by floodwaters in the outskirts of Jammu city three days ago, was recovered on Tuesday amid search by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police, officials said. An earthmover clears mud and debris from a street following flash floods in the Muthi Dream City area in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

Following heavy rainfall on October 11, she was swept away by a strong current in the Bagani Talab-Flora nallah in the Chinore area of Jammu city.

SDRF Commandant Mohammad Aslam visited the affected area to assess the ground situation and review the ongoing search operations. He was accompanied by Domana subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Tahir Sheikh, SDRF deputy SP Dinesh Gupta and deputy SP (trainings) Rohit Dev Singh.

The officers reviewed the ongoing search efforts, interacted with the personnel deployed on the ground and assessed the operational challenges in the flood-affected areas.

According to family members, the incident occurred when the woman, along with her husband, was caught in the strong current while trying to prevent their car from being swept away by floodwaters.

On Monday, J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary assured prompt relief and restoration work in the areas affected by heavy rains and flooding in Jammu.

After record rain, residents struggle to clear sludge

Residents are struggling to clear mud and water from their homes after Jammu received 185.6 mm of rainfall in just three hours from 8.30 am on Sunday, breaking its 71-year-old October record of 160 mm set in 1955. The downpour had left two people dead. The rain had triggered flash floods, inundating residential colonies, damaging roads and drains, and hindering water supply.

In Jammu’s Dream City locality, Sunita Devi, her sister Nirmala and other family members, have been struggling to clean their residence after floodwaters from an adjoining drain brought in mud and debris, damaging refrigerators, sofas, beds and other household articles. “We have been cleaning our house for the past two days. Almost all household items have been damaged due to mud and slush,” Sunita said.

Her sister Nirmala alleged that the adjoining drain had not been cleaned since last year and its retaining wall had broken.

In Jawahar Nagar, one Bharati said, “The floods have become an annual feature. Despite assurances by the MLA and Jammu Municipal Corporation, nothing has been done to raise the embankment.”

In Amit Nagar, Roopnagar and Muthi, vehicles were reportedly swept away by flash floods, while damaged roads and waterlogged lanes disrupted movement.

Residents said incomplete drainage works and inadequate stormwater channels have exacerbated the situation, bringing floodwaters into homes. They urged the administration to complete pending drainage works, strengthen vulnerable embankments and repair damaged roads.

Health officer Dr Shahid Hussain said the heavy rainfall has left several localities covered in mud and wastewater, prompting deployment of sanitation workers and machinery. With PTI inputs)