Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

J&K assembly: Speaker announces House panel to probe ‘bungling’ in Jal Jeevan Mission

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Mar 23, 2025 09:00 AM IST

J&K assembly speaker announces a House panel to investigate alleged bungling in the Jal Jeevan Mission amid concerns from various political members.

Following concern expressed by the members of National Conference, Congress and few members of the BJP, speaker of the J&K legislative assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, on Saturday, announced to constitute a House panel to probe alleged bungling in Jal Jeevan Mission.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather conducts proceedings during the Budget session, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather conducts proceedings during the Budget session, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)

Rather made the announcement while winding up Saturday’s proceedings.

“I announce a house committee to address the apprehensions expressed by members from both the sides during the debate today,” said Rather.

He also referred to similar demand raised earlier during the ongoing session.

The speaker, however, did not give broader contours of the house panel.

The alleged bungling came up during a discussion on grants held by PHE minister Javed Ahmed Rana.

While Rana stated that projects implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission were all in public domain, BJP member Balwant Singh Mankotia, NC member Tanvir Sadiq, BJP member Sunil Bhardwaj and few Congress members claimed wrongdoings in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission project.

Leader of opposition Sunil Sharma said that the house should first debate the issue before a panel was announced.

However, the speaker said that a detailed debate has already been held.

Accordingly, he announced the house committee before adjourning the house for the day.

In August 2023, a senior Dalit IAS officer had flagged the scam before the then Union home secretary AK Bhalla.

In his complaint Ashok Parmar had stated that he intimated LG Manoj Sinha and then J&K chief secretary AK Mehta about dismal status of implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission vide his letter dated July 20, 2022.

While Parmar claimed the scam was of 13,000 crore, additional chief secretary Shaleen Kabra had denied any scam or financial irregularity in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the union territory.

House passes grants of forests, I&FC, PHE, tribal affairs depts

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed the Demands for Grants amounting to Rs. 154531.84 lakh for Forest, Ecology & Environment, 157671.32 lakh for Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Rs. 350126.57 lakh for PHE (Jal Shakti) and Rs. 44,299.17 lakh for the Tribal Affairs Department. The House passed the demands for grants through a voice vote on Saturday evening.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On