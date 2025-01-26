J&K: Dogri writer Lalit Mangotra gets Padma Shri

Noted Dogri writer Lalit Mangotra, who has been working for the promotion and development of Dogri language, and literature for the last 50 years, will be honoured with the Padma Shri. The central government on Saturday announced the recipients of the coveted Padma Awards. The central government on Saturday announced the recipients of the coveted Padma Awards. (HT Photo)

He was born to Shiv Devi and Pandit Lok Nath Magotra in Chougan Fattu, situated in the heart of old Jammu City, Mangotra . A scientist by profession, he retired as professor of physics from University of Jammu with more than 300 scientific publications in international journals. The 80-year-old entered the field of Dogri literature by penning down his first Dogri short story in 1970s.

In recognition of his contribution and works, Mangotra has received many prestigious awards and facilitation such as Sahitya Akademi Award in 2011, J&K state award for outstanding contribution to Dogri literature 2009, two times best book award by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and languages (2000 and 2010), and many more. Additionally, Mangotra is the president of Dogri Sanstha, the oldest and premier literary organisation working for Dogri for the last 30 years.