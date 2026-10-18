J&K Mahila Congress workers protest against IAS officer, CEC

The Jammu and Kashmir Mahila Congress workers on Saturday held a protest here on several issues, including an IAS officer’s use of abusive language against a junior colleague, “vote chori” and the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Police trying to stop the Congress workers during their protest in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Scores of women activists assembled at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Srinagar and took out a protest march, shouting slogans against senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, who landed in a controversy over his alleged use of abusive language against woman Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Binesh Wani during a review meeting on Wednesday.

The party spokesman said that during the protest, participants raised their voices in support of justice, dignity, transparency and democratic values.

“The protesters expressed concern over the reported alleged misbehaviour towards Wani by an IAS officer and demanded a fair and impartial inquiry, along with appropriate action in accordance with the law, to uphold the dignity and respect of public servants,” the spokesman said.

“The protest also highlighted the demand for justice for Ankita Bhandari. The participants called for accountability, a transparent investigation and appropriate action to ensure that justice is delivered. They also raised concerns over the reported appointment-related controversy associated with the case, stressing that justice for the victim must remain the foremost priority.”

He said that the protest demanded accountability over allegations of “vote theft” and electoral irregularities. “The protesters called for greater transparency in the electoral process and demanded the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in connection with their concerns over electoral integrity.”

Shameema Raina, president of the J&K Pradesh Mahila Congress, emphasised the importance of justice, women’s safety, institutional accountability and the protection of democratic principles and said that every citizen deserves dignity, every victim deserves justice, and every allegation concerning public institutions must be examined fairly, impartially and transparently.