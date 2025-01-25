Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

J&K: Terrorists open fire at army camp in Kathua, search op launched

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 26, 2025 05:12 AM IST

“A group of two to three terrorists opened fire on an army camp in Bhatodi village of Billawar around 1.20 am on Saturday. The soldiers in the camp also retaliated. Thereafter, terrorists fled into nearby forest,” said an army officer

Following a brief exchange of fire with a group of terrorists during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the army launched a massive search operation in Bhatodi village of Billawar in Kathua district on Saturday.

There was no casualty on either side. The army has launched a cordon-and-search operation to track down the terrorists. (HT File)
There was no casualty on either side. The army has launched a cordon-and-search operation to track down the terrorists. (HT File)

“A group of two to three terrorists opened fire on an army camp in Bhatodi village of Billawar around 1.20 am on Saturday. The soldiers in the camp also retaliated. Thereafter, terrorists fled into nearby forest,” said an army officer.

“With first light the army launched a search operation. However, no contact was established with the terrorists,” he added.

There was no casualty on either side. The army has launched a cordon-and-search operation to track down the terrorists. Earlier this week, an Army jawan was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir’s Sopore district.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On