J&K: Terrorists open fire at army camp in Kathua, search op launched

Following a brief exchange of fire with a group of terrorists during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the army launched a massive search operation in Bhatodi village of Billawar in Kathua district on Saturday. There was no casualty on either side. The army has launched a cordon-and-search operation to track down the terrorists. (HT File)

“A group of two to three terrorists opened fire on an army camp in Bhatodi village of Billawar around 1.20 am on Saturday. The soldiers in the camp also retaliated. Thereafter, terrorists fled into nearby forest,” said an army officer.

“With first light the army launched a search operation. However, no contact was established with the terrorists,” he added.

There was no casualty on either side. The army has launched a cordon-and-search operation to track down the terrorists. Earlier this week, an Army jawan was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir’s Sopore district.