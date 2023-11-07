close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kabaddi meet coming up in Panchkula in December

Kabaddi meet coming up in Panchkula in December

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 07, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Addressing a press conference in Sector 5 on Monday, society’s chairman and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the two-day tournament will be organised at the sports stadium in Naggal village

The Sports Promotion Society will organise a district-level kabaddi tournament in Panchkula on December 2 and 3.

MLA Gian Chand Gupta addressing the press at Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)
MLA Gian Chand Gupta addressing the press at Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing a press conference in Sector 5 on Monday, society’s chairman and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the two-day tournament will be organised at the sports stadium in Naggal village.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The winning team will be awarded 51,000, the first runner-up 31,000 and the second runner-up 21,000. Apart from this, the best catcher, best raider and best all-rounder player will be given cash awards of 5,100 each.

The society will also organise a walkathon on January 12 on National Youth Day and the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Gupta said the main objective of organising these events was to motivate the youth to pursue sports.

He added that the Badminton Association of India had also given permission to the Badminton Association of Haryana to organise a national level-badminton competition in Panchkula district.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out