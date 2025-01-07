Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kapurthala RMP dies of bullet from own weapon in scuffle with thieves

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Jan 07, 2025 07:26 AM IST

A private medical practitioner died on Monday from a bullet from his own licensed weapon during a scuffle with thieves at his medical store-cum-clinic, police said. One of the two thieves dies after being hit by speeding vehicle while fleeing

A private medical practitioner died on Monday from a bullet from his own licensed weapon during a scuffle with thieves at his medical store-cum-clinic, police said.

A private medical practitioner died on Monday from a bullet from his own licensed weapon during a scuffle with thieves at his medical store-cum-clinic, police said. (HT Photo)
A private medical practitioner died on Monday from a bullet from his own licensed weapon during a scuffle with thieves at his medical store-cum-clinic, police said. (HT Photo)

Police said the victim, Gurcharan Singh, sustained the gunshot from a sawed-off 12 bore double-barrel gun. They added that one of the two thieves, Krishan Kumar from Kandola Kalan village in Jalandhar, died after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle while escaping from the spot after the incident. The other accused, who also goes by the name Krishan Kumar, was arrested, they said.

Gurcharan Singh, owned a private clinic-cum-chemist shop at Bhanolangah village in Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division of Kapurthala district.

Deputy superintendent of police Gurmeet Singh said the incident happened around 1.30 am, when Gurcharan and his son reached the clinic after seeing the thieves breaking into the facility on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed there.

Police said the deceased took his licensed double-barrel 12 bore gun with him.

According to police, the victim and his son reached the clinic and found that one of the accused was already inside and the other was waiting outside on a motorcycle.

“Seeing him at the spot, the accused tried to overpower the deceased and his son and attacked them. In the melee, a bullet went off from the gun and hit Gurcharan on the thigh,” the DSP said. He was rushed to a local hospital and was declared brought dead.

A case was registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 305 (theft) and 331 (4) (trespassing) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On