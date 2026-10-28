Kashmiri Pandit activist arrested on cyber terror charges

A Kashmiri Pandit activist, Rakesh Handoo, has been arrested for allegedly sharing on social media an “altered” digital poster issued by a little-known outfit threatening Pandit migrant employees and workers, the J&K Police said. A section of Kashmiri Pandits has opposed the arrest of Handoo, who unsuccessfully contested the 2008 assembly elections from the Hazratbal constituency.

A Kashmiri Pandit migrant employee had filed a complaint against Handoo last month in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, following which the accused was arrested on October 17 from Faridabad in Haryana. An FIR under Sections 66F (cyber terrorism) and 84 of the Information Technology Act was registered against him on September 17, officials said.

Handoo’s lawyer, Aazim Mushtaq Pandit, confirmed that the accused was booked as he had shared the threat letter through his X account eight times, but maintained that the complaint was the result of some personal animosity. “We will apply for bail in the UAPA court in Sopore on Thursday,” he said.

In August, threatening posters appeared on social media through accounts linked to a little-known outfit — the United Liberation Council (ULC) — with the names of migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s Employment Package and also against migrant workers. The threats had caused widespread concern among the employees, who were sent on leave by the administration or allowed to work from home for a few weeks. Officials said the cyber police took action against social media accounts that disseminated such content.

In a statement, police said the threat-related electronic material, purportedly issued by “Soldier of Resistance/United Liberation Council”, was altered and circulated repeatedly on X in a manner projecting the complainant as the intended target. “Relevant documentary evidence have been seized. Witness statements have been recorded and call detail records obtained for analysis,” the police said.

“The accused did not join the investigation despite three notices issued, so an arrest warrant was obtained,” the statement mentioned.

Baramulla SSP Gurinderpal Singh did not respond to calls and messages for comment on the arrest.

A section of Kashmiri Pandits has opposed the arrest of Handoo, who unsuccessfully contested the 2008 assembly elections from the Hazratbal constituency. Lok Janshakti Party leader Sanjay Saraf sought a review of the arrest. Another Kashmiri Pandit activist, Sanjay Sapru, said Handoo stood by the community in the thick of militancy.

BJP leader Sheikh Khalid Jahangir said anyone facilitating terrorism must face the music.