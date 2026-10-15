Key accused in Mad Sandhu murder arrested in Mumbai

Counter-Intelligence wing, Jalandhar, and the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested Jobanpreet Singh, a key accused in the October 3 murder of social media influencer Madhusudan Sandhu, popularly known as Mad Sandhu, in Chembur, Mumbai, said director general of police Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday. A case under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at Cantonment police station in Amritsar. (HT)

The arrested accused is a resident of Jandoke village in Tarn Taran district. Police teams have recovered three pistols—including one 9MM Glock, one 9MM Beretta and one .30-bore PX5—along with five magazines and 11 live cartridges from his possession, police said.

On October 3, 2026, two motorcycle-borne assailants had shot Sandhu dead at close range while he was picking up his car from a wash centre on Amritsar’s Loharka Road. A case under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at Cantonment police station in Amritsar.

Earlier, two of his associates in the module, identified as Harsimranjit Singh alias Sangha and Fateh Singh, both residents of Sanghe village, Tarn Taran, were also tracked down and arrested in a coordinated operation with Gujarat ATS in Surat, Gujarat. A total of 11 persons, including one of the shooters, have been arrested in this case so far.

DGP Yadav said the preliminary investigation had established that accused Jobanpreet played a pivotal role in arranging weapons, financing, and providing logistical support to the shooters at the behest of foreign-based handlers.

The DGP further stated that during interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in three separate extortion-linked firing incidents in Tarn Taran district. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its backward and forward linkages, he added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar, officials said.