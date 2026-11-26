Selection trials to finalise the state contingent for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2026, scheduled in Telangana in December 2026, will be held on November 27. The trials for football (boys) will be held at Guru Nanak College, Phagwara. more

According to the Directorate of Sports, Punjab, the trials will commence at 10 am across various venues in the state for multiple sports disciplines. Only Under-18 category athletes, born on or after January 1, 2009, are eligible to participate in the trials.

The trials for basketball (boys) and softball (boys and girls) will be held at Polo Ground, Patiala; Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, for volleyball (boys); Guru Nanak College, Phagwara, for football (boys); Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, for hockey (boys); and Nehru Stadium, Faridkot, for kabaddi (girls-65 kg).

Additionally, the trials for kho-kho (boys and girls) will take place on December 1, 2026, at 10 am at Polo Ground, Patiala.

Interested and eligible players must report at the respective venues on the scheduled date and time, along with valid proof of age and other required certificates/documents.