Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
RWAs raise civic concerns with MCG commissioner
RWAs also raised concerns over MCG’s latest move to make “satisfaction certificates” from ward councillors mandatory for releasing payments to contractors. They flagged that giving this ‘power’ to councillors had not translated into better civic work or improved transparency or accountability
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Dr Pankaj met members of several Resident Welfare Associations on Wednesday and discussed issues such as sanitation, door-to-door waste collection, damaged roads, sewerage, waterlogging, streetlights, and basic infrastructure, officials said.
Officials said RWAs suggested they should be consulted so need-based work can be planned for the area.
They demanded that work orders be shared with the RWAs of the respective areas. “Work order is not made available to the citizens,” said Chaitali Mandhotra, co-convenor of United Gurugram RWAs, a group of 52 RWAs.
RWAs also raised concerns over MCG’s latest move to make “satisfaction certificates” from ward councillors mandatory for releasing payments to contractors. They flagged that giving this ‘power’ to councillors had not translated into better civic work or improved transparency or accountability.
On November 19, HT also reported on satisfaction certificates for payments for horticulture, development, and drain and sewer-cleaning works, in a move aimed at strengthening oversight and accountability.
“An area-specific satisfaction certificate should be signed by the concerned RWA before payments are released to the contractor. This is very important. The practice was followed earlier but has now been completely discontinued. While councillors are signing the satisfaction certificates, the actual stakeholders are being left out. The RWA’s signature must be reinstated to ensure the quality of work,” said Praveen Yadav, convenor of UGR.
During the meeting, RWAs also raised the matter of handing over sanitation, including road sweeping, to RWAs willing to take responsibility.
Another suggestion was mandatory segregation at source. They said that wet waste should be picked up by a separate vehicle every day, and the plan to include garbage tax in property tax should be scrapped.
“Residents will be paying both the government and the garbage collector. This is an unfair charge; in some colonies, even after charging garbage tax, the garbage collector asks for extra fees. If they are not paying that, then they are not picking up the garbage from those households,” said Mandhotra.
Dr Pankaj said the meeting helped identify gaps in civic services and gather suggestions.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.