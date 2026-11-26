Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Dr Pankaj met members of several Resident Welfare Associations on Wednesday and discussed issues such as sanitation, door-to-door waste collection, damaged roads, sewerage, waterlogging, streetlights, and basic infrastructure, officials said.

Officials said RWAs suggested they should be consulted so need-based work can be planned for the area.

They demanded that work orders be shared with the RWAs of the respective areas. “Work order is not made available to the citizens,” said Chaitali Mandhotra, co-convenor of United Gurugram RWAs, a group of 52 RWAs.

RWAs also raised concerns over MCG’s latest move to make “satisfaction certificates” from ward councillors mandatory for releasing payments to contractors. They flagged that giving this ‘power’ to councillors had not translated into better civic work or improved transparency or accountability.

On November 19, HT also reported on satisfaction certificates for payments for horticulture, development, and drain and sewer-cleaning works, in a move aimed at strengthening oversight and accountability.

“An area-specific satisfaction certificate should be signed by the concerned RWA before payments are released to the contractor. This is very important. The practice was followed earlier but has now been completely discontinued. While councillors are signing the satisfaction certificates, the actual stakeholders are being left out. The RWA’s signature must be reinstated to ensure the quality of work,” said Praveen Yadav, convenor of UGR.

During the meeting, RWAs also raised the matter of handing over sanitation, including road sweeping, to RWAs willing to take responsibility.

Another suggestion was mandatory segregation at source. They said that wet waste should be picked up by a separate vehicle every day, and the plan to include garbage tax in property tax should be scrapped.

“Residents will be paying both the government and the garbage collector. This is an unfair charge; in some colonies, even after charging garbage tax, the garbage collector asks for extra fees. If they are not paying that, then they are not picking up the garbage from those households,” said Mandhotra.

Dr Pankaj said the meeting helped identify gaps in civic services and gather suggestions.