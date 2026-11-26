A 39-year-old used scooter-bike trader was lured out of his house by an acquaintance and brutally attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of assailants near the Improvement Trust flats in Dugri. The victim, identified as Gurpreet Singh, lost his left eye and suffered multiple fractures, including in both legs, nose and jaw. His condition is stated to be critical as he has been unconscious since the attack. A 39-year-old used scooter-bike trader was lured out of his house by an acquaintance and brutally attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of assailants near the Improvement Trust flats in Dugri. (Representational image) more

The incident took place on November 21, but the family lodged a formal complaint on Tuesday, following which the Dugri police registered an attempt-to-murder case against Amit, Shubham, Guri and seven unidentified accomplices.

The FIR was registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 191(3) (rioting while armed with deadly weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on the complaint of the victim’s father, Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Urban Estate, Phase 1, Dugri.

Paramjeet Singh alleged that an acquaintance had visited their house and taken his son Gurpreet along in his car. When they reached near the Improvement Trust flats, two cars carrying the assailants intercepted them. One vehicle was parked ahead of Gurpreet’s car and the other behind it, blocking his escape.

The assailants dragged Gurpreet out of the car and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. CCTV footage reportedly shows him attempting to flee, but the attackers chasing him down and repeatedly striking him even after he fell on the road.

The footage reportedly shows the assailants attacking his eyes with an iron rod before fleeing. The acquaintance who had taken Gurpreet from home was also purportedly seen leaving with the attackers in their car, prompting the family to suspect his involvement in the conspiracy.

Locals rushed him to a hospital, from where he was referred to another private hospital for specialised treatment. According to his father, doctors had to remove Gurpreet’s left eye during surgery. He also suffered fractures in both legs, his nose and jaw, besides broken teeth.

The family claims it has no idea what triggered the attack. Paramjeet said his son had no known rivalry with anyone. However, he suspected that an extortion-related dispute could be behind the assault, claiming that one of the accused, Guri, had recently been released from jail, where he was lodged in an extortion case.

Gurpreet is married and has two minor daughters.

ASI Amlok Singh said the motive behind the attack would become clear after the accused were arrested. He added that Gurpreet was still unconscious and unable to record his statement. The police are making efforts to trace the accused.