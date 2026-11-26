The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana, warning of dense fog at isolated places on November 27 and 28. With winter conditions gradually setting in, the department has advised people to remain cautious, particularly during morning hours, when visibility is likely to be affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana, warning of dense fog at isolated places on November 27 and 28. With winter conditions gradually setting in, the department has advised people to remain cautious, particularly during morning hours, when visibility is likely to be affected. (File Photo/ Representational image) more

According to the weather department, dense fog is likely at isolated places across the district on both days. However, no warning has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning or gusty winds. The IMD has also ruled out the possibility of rainfall in the coming days, indicating that dry weather is likely to continue.

Despite the absence of any rain forecast, Ludhiana has recorded excess seasonal rainfall. According to IMD data, the district falls in the large excess category, with rainfall recorded at 101% above the normal level. The department recorded 23.5 mm of rainfall during the period from October 1 to November 25.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Ludhiana dropped by 0.6°C on Wednesday compared to the previous day and settled at 7.8°C. It was 1.4°C below the normal temperature for this time of the year. The maximum temperature, however, witnessed a slight increase and was recorded at 26.8°C, which was 1.5°C above normal.

While temperatures have started showing signs of winter, the city’s air quality has deteriorated sharply. According to the National Air Quality Data Management System of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ludhiana recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 266 on Wednesday evening, placing it in the poor category.

This marked a significant deterioration from the previous two days, when the AQI stood at 194 on Tuesday and 200 on Monday.

The deterioration in air quality may also be linked to firecracker bursting during Gurpurb celebrations on Tuesday. In addition, farm fires and reduced wind speed have contributed to the accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Ludhiana has recorded 383 stubble-burning incidents this season, with paddy harvesting now completely over in the district. The burning of crop residue, along with unfavourable weather conditions, has added to the pollution burden.

Surender Paul, director of IMD, Chandigarh, said the yellow alert was mainly related to fog, although smog was also being observed in the region.