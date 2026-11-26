After being left without family support, 75-year-old Kanhaiya Lal and 63-year-old Sabina found companionship in each other at an old-age home in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district and decided to tie the knot on Wednesday, beginning a new chapter together. The two, who met at the ‘Apna Ghar’ old-age home in Dayoli, exchanged garlands around 11.30 am amid celebratory songs, followed by traditional wedding rituals. Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina exchanged garlands amid celebratory songs, followed by traditional wedding rituals. (Sourced) more

The wedding ceremony was attended by deputy commissioner Kiran Bhadana, who congratulated the couple.

“Life always offers a second chance, and we should embrace it and move forward with happiness,” the DC said, adding that the initiative would send a positive message that old age does not mean the end of an individual’s needs, aspirations or desire for companionship.

Kanhaiya, a native of the Janjehli area of Mandi district, reportedly began living in a forest cave after being devastated by the death of his wife and son a few years ago. He was rescued and brought to the old age home in 2022. A regular employee of the public works department (PWD), he retired in 2000

Sabina, a native of Kolkata, was found in a disoriented state on her way to Shimla around four years ago. The police admitted her to Nari Niketan in Mashobra, following which she was shifted to the old-age home in Bilaspur in 2025.

Sabina met Kanhaiya at the facility, where their acquaintance gradually developed into a bond of trust and affection. Over time, the two decided to spend the remainder of their lives together.

District welfare officer Ramesh Bansal, Prakash Chand Bansal, chairman of Manav Seva Trust, which runs the old age home, and other officials were present.

Two or three people from Kanhaiya’s village attended the wedding, including those who had initially rescued him and brought him to the old-age home. However, no one from either the bride’s or the groom’s family was expected to attend the ceremony. (WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCIES)