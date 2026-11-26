The 14th edition of Chandigarh LitFest, CLF Literati 2026, will be held on December 5 and 6 at the Lake Club, Sukhna Lake. The 14th edition of Chandigarh LitFest, CLF Literati 2026, will be held on December 5 and 6 at the Lake Club, Sukhna Lake. (HT File) more

The two-day festival, themed ‘The Power of Words’, will also host the CLF Literati Book Awards, recognising Amish Tripathi, Shahid Siddiqui and Nasira Sharma in the English fiction, English non-fiction and Hindi literature categories, respectively.

The opening day, December 5, will feature Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Sonal Mansingh, financial expert Monika Halan, poets Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Affan Yesvi, and authors Nomita Kapur, Seema Anand, Roopinder Singh, Chetna Keer and Sakoon Singh. Other speakers scheduled for the first day include Supriya Bansal, Neel Kamal Puri, Jai Prakash Pandey, Prabhat Kumar and founder-chairperson of CLS & festival director Dr Sumita Misra.

On December 6, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, veteran journalists Shahid Siddiqui, Saeed Naqvi and Vipin Pubby, celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria, diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, French journalist Francois Gautier, actor Nirmal Rishi, music composer Jaidev Kumar and lyricist Babu Singh Maan, are the scheduled speakers.