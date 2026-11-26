Police in Ghaziabad have arrested a 42-year-old woman for allegedly slowly – over the period of at least a year – administering lead in the food of her husband, 16-year-old son, and a 21-year-old relative, with the intent of poisoning them to take over her husband’s business and claim his life insurance money. According to the FIR, the husband stated that a blood sample report on August 21, 2025, revealed excessive lead in his blood (AI-generated image) more

The woman, along with four of her relatives, was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempted murder), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).

The couple, residents of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, has been married for about 18 years and has a son aged 16 and a daughter aged 12. Her husband’s nephew, aged 21, also stayed with them and helped in the husband’s travel business.

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“On September 24, her husband gave a police complaint at Indirapuram police station alleging that his wife had been administering lead in food to him, his son, and his nephew for the past year. An FIR was registered and an investigation launched. The woman was arrested on November 23. It has come to light that she wanted to take over her husband’s travel business worth about ₹5-6 crore and about ₹2 crore as insurance, in which she is the nominee,” said Abhay Rajendra Daga, ACP of Indirapuram.

According to the FIR, the husband stated that a blood sample report on August 21, 2025, revealed excessive lead in his blood. “I was severely ill and was admitted to the ICU of a super-specialty hospital and given life-saving treatment. My life was saved after a lot of effort. For about a year I had no clue that I was a victim of a conspiracy. I used to suffer from frequent health complications, and chronic lead poisoning was revealed,” states the husband’s complaint.

“According to the investigation and medical reports, it was confirmed that there was excess lead in the blood samples of her husband, and her son and nephew also exhibited similar symptoms. During investigation, her daughter also told us that that her mother used to spray some substance in the food. About 3-4 months ago, when her husband confronted her, she left home to stay with her sister in Jhilmil, East Delhi. Police reached Delhi and arrested her,” said sub-inspector Pradeep Sharma, the investigating officer.

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Officials said the woman targeted her husband and nephew as they handled the travel business, and her son because he did not have good ties with her.

“Her daughter mostly stayed at relatives’ houses nearby, so she was not affected much. The woman was administering lead often but in low quantities so that her conduct was not suspected,” an officer aware of the investigation details said.

The ACP said investigation is underway. “The role of other persons, if any, is under investigation, as well as the source from which the woman procured the spray and any further motive that led her to take the drastic step,” Daga added.