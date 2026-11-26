Gurugram: An eight-year-old boy died and his 10-year-old brother is undergoing treatment in a critical condition following suspected food poisoning in Faridabad’s Nehru Colony, police said on Wednesday, adding that forensic tests are awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday after the siblings returned home from school. They asked their mother for lunch and she told them that it would take a while yet and they could eat some fried chickpeas kept in the kitchen instead.

Police said the boys, students of Classes 3 and 5 at a private school in Faridabad, ate the fried chickpeas stored in a container at home before taking some money from their mother and visiting a neighbourhood eatery, where they had noodles and chips.

A senior police officer said the siblings began vomiting less than an hour later and complained of dizziness before losing consciousness.

“The mother raised the alarm and alerted her husband over the phone, as well as neighbours, who helped the family rush the children to a nearby private hospital, where the younger boy was declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.

Police said the elder brother was subsequently shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of another private hospital with better medical facilities.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the exact cause of the child’s death was yet to be established.

“An autopsy was conducted on Sunday, following which the body was handed over to the family. However, the findings were inconclusive, and viscera samples were preserved for forensic analysis,” he said.

Police have collected samples of the chickpeas from the family’s kitchen and food items from the neighbourhood eatery for testing.

“The parents told investigators that the chickpeas were several months old. However, it is yet unclear what caused the suspected poisoning. The results of forensic tests on the viscera and food samples will help establish the source of the suspected food poisoning,” Yadav said.

Based on a complaint from the children’s father, police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Dabua police station.