Kurali jeweller robbed of ₹50K in Kharar; two booked

Two men allegedly lured a 25-year-old jeweller to an isolated stretch near a village on the pretext of checking gold ornaments, attacked him with a dagger and iron rod and fled with ₹50,000, the police said. The incident took place on July 30. (HT File)

The incident took place on July 30. According to the complainant, Saurav Verma, a Kurali resident who runs a jewellery shop in Tiewar village, met his acquaintance Harmanjit Singh alias Honey and another man near KFC, in Kharar.

According to the complaint, the two men told Verma that a friend from Majri block was bringing gold ornaments that needed to be checked for purity. Verma allowed both men to travel with him in his Honda City (PB 65 BC 4455). Honey sat in the front passenger seat while the other man sat behind Verma. The duo allegedly directed him towards a deserted stretch beyond a petrol pump near Thaska village, saying they would meet their friend there.

When Verma stopped the car, the man sitting behind him allegedly wrapped a cloth around his neck and tried to strangle him. At the same time, Honey allegedly attacked him with a dagger. Verma suffered injuries to his left palm and right finger while trying to defend himself.

Verma managed to get out of the car, but the second accused allegedly hit him on the head with an iron rod from behind. He fell to the ground and raised an alarm. Police said Honey then allegedly took ₹50,000 kept in the car’s armrest before both men fled with the weapons.

Police booked Harmanjit Singh, a resident of Malakpur, and Sandeep Mehta, a resident of Shimla. They have been booked under 115(2) voluntarily causing hurt,127(7) wrongful confinement for extortion, 304 snatching and 3(5) joint liability (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have started further investigation.