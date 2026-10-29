Ladakh has only one liquor shop, admin rebuts Wangchuk’s claims

The Ladakh administration on Wednesday refuted claims made by climate activist and Leh Apex Body leader Sonam Wangchuk during a media interaction in Delhi on October 22 that liquor vends are being opened in every nook and corner of the region under lieutenant governor VK Saxena. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena

In an official statement, the administration said it has taken serious note of Wangchuk’s remarks. “The administration categorically rejects such statements of Wangchuk as false, baseless and totally imaginary,” the statement said.

The administration clarified that the new excise policy for 2026-27, notified on June 1, 2026, was rolled back on August 26 after the LG received feedback and suggestions from people and social organisations.

“The proposal for opening wine shops under this new policy was also withdrawn by the LG, and the auction notice issued pursuant to it was also cancelled,” it added.

Following the rollback, the previous excise policy for 2025-26, notified on April 4, 2025, was restored and remains in force.

Under the previous policy, only two liquor shops were permitted in Leh’s wards No. 4 and 6. A wine shop became operational in ward No. 6 following an auction on October 14, 2026, while no bids were received for the wine shop in ward No. 4.

“Consequently, as of date, only one liquor shop is operational across Ladakh, compared with two earlier. Hence Wangchuk’s statement is totally false and misleading,” the statement said.

Regarding bars, the administration said 50 retail vendors of liquor operating in restaurants were currently functional, including 38 in Leh, seven in Nubra, three in Zanskar and two in Changthang.

Two beer bars are also operational in Leh. In addition, nine hotels in Leh hold liquor licences, four of which were issued this year. One hotel in Nubra also applied and got a licence this year.

“Licences are issued only to those who apply as per norms and are issued in accordance with the distance criteria from highways, religious and educational institutions. The same distance criteria apply to licenses issued to hotels. Hence, Wangchuk’s claim of opening bars in every street, locality and around schools holds no ground,” the statement added.