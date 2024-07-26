LDBA organises 3-day 11th sub-junior Ludhiana district baseball championship

Ludhiana The 3-day 11th sub-junior Ludhiana district baseball championship, being organised by the Ludhiana district baseball association, commenced on Friday at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill. Players with Chief Guest Sukhdev Singh Aulakh President Punjab Baseball Association (Men & Women) during the 11th Sub-junior Ludhiana District Baseball championship in Ludhiana on Friday, July 26, 2024. (HT File)

On day one, 12 boys teams, including the teams of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal point, Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad, Guru Nanak Baseball Club, GSSS Sangowal, Government Senior Secondary School Gill Boys, Narayana E-Techno School, DAV Public School BRS Nagar, Gill Baseball Club, BCM Arya model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Guru Nanak School Dholewal, GNIPS, Model town and DGSG Public School, participated in the tournament.

In the first match, Narayana E-Techno School defeated Gill Baseball Club by 2-0 and in second Match GNIPS, Model Town defeated Guru Nanak Baseball Club by 1-0.

In the third match, DGSG Public School defeated Government Senior Secondary School Gill Boys by 5-4 and in the fourth match,

DAV Public School, BRS Nagar defeated Government Senior Secondary School Sangowal by 8-0.

In the fifth match, BCM Focal Point won against DGSG Public School by 10-5. In the sixth match, Guru Nanak School Dholewal beat GNIPS by 9-4 and in the seventh one, Narayana E-Techno School was defeated by Government Senior School Kasabaad by 10-0.

In today’s eighth match, DAV Public School, BRS Nagar beat BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar by 6-0.

In the first semi-final match, Guru Nanak School Dholewal won against BCM Focal Point by 4-1 score and in the second semifinal match, Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad defeated DAV Public School by 15-1.

Punjab baseball association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh was the chief guest on the first day. Punjab baseball association honourary secretary Harbir Singh Gill and other members of LDBA were also present.