close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Leopard enters Hisar’s residential area, caught after 7 hours

Leopard enters Hisar’s residential area, caught after 7 hours

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 22, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Sitesh, a woman who was staying in a rented accommodation at Rishi Nagar said her 8-year-old son spotted the leopard outside the room

In a joint effort, the police and the forest department officials on Sunday caught a leopard after seven hours of efforts from a house in Hisar.

Forest officials said that the leopard was spotted by a newspaper hawker around 7 am at Rishi Nagar in Hisar. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Forest officials said that the leopard was spotted by a newspaper hawker around 7 am at Rishi Nagar in Hisar. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Forest officials said that the leopard was spotted by a newspaper hawker around 7 am at Rishi Nagar in Hisar.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Sitesh, a woman who was staying in a rented accommodation at Rishi Nagar said her 8-year-old son spotted the leopard outside the room.

“The leopard entered another room and upon coming out he was injected by the forest officials and was caught,” she added.

“The leopard entered three houses one after the other. We were able to inject it in the third attempt after which it lost consciousness. It also attacked a forest official. After a hawker spotted a leopard, the CCTV footage showed him hiding in the bathroom of an open ground,” the forest officials said.

“The leopard was taken to deer park in Hisar and forest officials will send him later to Bhiwani zoo,” Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On