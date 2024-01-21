Leopard enters Hisar’s residential area, caught after 7 hours

In a joint effort, the police and the forest department officials on Sunday caught a leopard after seven hours of efforts from a house in Hisar. Forest officials said that the leopard was spotted by a newspaper hawker around 7 am at Rishi Nagar in Hisar. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Sitesh, a woman who was staying in a rented accommodation at Rishi Nagar said her 8-year-old son spotted the leopard outside the room.

“The leopard entered another room and upon coming out he was injected by the forest officials and was caught,” she added.

“The leopard entered three houses one after the other. We were able to inject it in the third attempt after which it lost consciousness. It also attacked a forest official. After a hawker spotted a leopard, the CCTV footage showed him hiding in the bathroom of an open ground,” the forest officials said.

“The leopard was taken to deer park in Hisar and forest officials will send him later to Bhiwani zoo,” Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar.