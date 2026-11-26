A leopard was rescued by wildlife officials on Wednesday, nearly 12 hours after it strayed onto the premises of a factory here, prompting management to suspend operations and evacuate employees as a precautionary measure. Hoshiarpur divisional forest officer (Wildlife) Devinder Pal Singh said a team of veterinary doctors was examining the animal’s health and it would be released into the forest after assessment. (HT) more

Officials said the big cat was first spotted on CCTV cameras around 12.30 am moving past the office block inside Sonalika International Tractors Limited at Chak Gurjran village before disappearing into one of the production shops.

Following the sighting, the factory management halted operations, cancelled the morning shift and barred employees, trucks and other unauthorised persons from entering the premises.

Teams from the forest department launched a search operation, using CCTV footage and drones to track the animal. However, heavy machinery and several possible hiding spots inside the factory sheds made it difficult to locate the leopard.

The animal was eventually found hiding beneath a conveyor belt inside one of the shops and was tranquilised around noon. Officials said it was subsequently placed in a cage for transportation.

Hoshiarpur divisional forest officer (Wildlife) Devinder Pal Singh said a team of veterinary doctors was examining the animal’s health and it would be released into the forest after assessment.

Factory manager Atul Sharma said the leopard’s movements were monitored through CCTV cameras and drones, and the factory remained shut until the animal was safely rescued. No injuries were reported.