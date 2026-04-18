Light rains, snow lash J&K; more on cards

The fresh western disturbance brought a spell of snow to the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Boatmen on Dal Lake amid gusty winds, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

While various parts of Kashmir also experienced rain, the meteorological centre predicted more wet spells for the next two days.

“There was light snowfall over higher reaches of northern and central Kashmir region, including Sonamarg- Zojila belt and from Gulmarg side. The rest of the valley witnessed light rainfall,” said MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said that there was heavy snowfall at Razdan Top. “Fresh snowfall started in Machil area of Kupwara ( north) and over Sonamarg - Minamarg axis,” he said on his Kashmir_weather X handle.

The MeT update revealed that Srinagar recorded 6.6 mm of rainfall on Thursday and Friday while Qazigund in south Kashmir received 4.8 mm. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 12.2 mm, while the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded 13.6 mm.

Mukhtar Ahmad said that the rains are expected to continue till Sunday. “Saturday and Sunday are expected to be cloudy with intermittent one or two spells of light rain/thundershower at many/most places towards morning and evening/late evening hours, with a possibility of gusty winds (40-50 Kmph) and hailstorm at a few places,” he said.

“Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations from 17-19 April,” he said.

He said that April 20-24 will be generally dry while brief rains are expected from April 25-26 as well.