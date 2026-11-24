City Beautiful’s urban voters have consistently shown greater interest in electing their Member of Parliament (MP) than their ward councillor – a trend seen since 1996 when the first municipal corporation elections were held in Chandigarh. The ward-wise polling figures from 2021 MC elections shows that several predominantly urban wards recorded a turnout between 42% and 50% (HT photo) more

The Chandigarh MC came into existence on May 24, 1994.

Data over the years shows that while the voter turnout crosses 65% during Lok Sabha elections, it hovers around 60% during civic body elections (see box). State election commissioner Vijay Dev also acknowledged the gap during the release of the election schedule last Friday. He added that efforts would be made to bring out more voters this time.

Why the reluctance

Political science professor Ashutosh Kumar of Panjab University said the trend is surprising, as it is the opposite of what’s happening in the rest of the country, where voter participation generally increases as elections move closer to the grassroots. “Chandigarh is largely a middle- and upper class city, and urban voters tend to show less interest in voting,” he said while explaining that the city’s administrative and political culture also plays a role in it. “Being a Union Territory, bureaucracy dominates the city’s administrative setup while the MC has limited powers. The mayor’s tenure also lasts only a year,” said Kumar.

The direct access to government officials also has an impact. “There is a satellite culture here, where politics largely runs according to the Centre. Officers are accessible, and people feel they can directly approach officials to get their issues resolved. So, they wonder why they should run after politicians,” he said.