Ludhiana: 14-yr-old handball player crushed under wheels of tractor-trolley

A 14-year-old handball player died in a road accident on Jassian Road on Monday evening, a day before she was scheduled to represent Ludhiana in a state-level tournament in Bathinda. Anshika Rai, a Class 9 student of Alpine School, was on her way to the school for a handball practice session when she fell from the scooter and was crushed under the wheels of a tractor-trolley coming from behind, police said. Anshika Rai, the victim. (HT Photo)

According to Jagatpuri police post in-charge Sukhwinder Singh, Anshika was riding pillion on the scooter with a relative towards Alpine School when they reached near Bhalwan Da Dhaba. At the same time, a motorcycle was approaching from the opposite direction while the tractor-trolley carrying bricks was passing through the area.

The ASI said the speeding motorcycle and scooter came in front of each other and both the riders suddenly applied brakes. Anshika, who was riding pillion, lost her balance and fell on the road and came under the wheels of the tractor-trolley and suffered critical injuries, he said.

She was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

According to the victim’s family, Anshika had been preparing for the state-level handball tournament in Bathinda and was due to compete in the event on Tuesday.

Her father, Amit Rai, works at a printing press to support the family, while her mother is a homemaker. Anshika’s younger brother also studies in Class 9. The girl’s death has left the family devastated.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident a probe was on.