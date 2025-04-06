Ludhiana: 20 more properties of peddlers on radar in three districts, says DIG

A total of 20 more properties built with drug money are on the target of the police and civic bodies in Ludhiana Rural, Khanna and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar) (Nawanshehr). Nilambri Jagdale, DIG Ludhiana Range, during a press conference on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Deputy inspector general (DIG, Ludhiana Range) Nilambari Jagdale said that the properties of 15 drug peddlers have been already demolished in the three districts so far under the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign, with the remaining set to be razed shortly.

Jagdale, during a press conference on Saturday, said that the police received strong support from the community in the fight against drugs. “The campaign has gained momentum with public participation. The Safe Punjab helpline (97791-00200), launched in August 2024, has proven to be an effective tool, helping us gather crucial information about drug peddlers,” the DIG said.

Between January 1 and April 3, 2025, the helpline received 145 calls from residents of Ludhiana Rural, Khanna, and SBS Nagar, significantly higher than the 30 calls recorded from August to December 2024.

“The maximum number of calls—50—came from Ludhiana Rural, followed by SBS Nagar (49) and Khanna (46), indicating growing public awareness,” added the DIG.

The police have also made significant arrests as part of the ongoing drive.

“A total of 632 drug peddlers have been arrested in 479 cases since January 1, 2025. The recovery includes 3.136kg heroin, 10.632kg opium, 2,089kg poppy husk, 312gm narcotic powder, 7.225gm ganja, 30gm smack, 5kg charas, 49 intoxicating injections, 16,465 intoxicating pills and capsules, 30gm ice drugs, and 13.940kg poppy plants. Additionally, ₹1.14 lakh in drug money has been seized,” the DIG said.

“Authorities have attached properties worth ₹33,98,96,230 belonging to drug traffickers. This sends a strong message that crime will not pay,” Jagdale said, adding that the police are not just focusing on enforcement but also engaging communities through awareness programs.

Since January 1, 954 Sampark meetings have been conducted to educate the public, alongside 19 sports tournaments and 555 interactions with Village Defence Committees, the DIG said. “These efforts aim to deter youth from drug abuse and encourage community involvement,” she added.

The campaign has also encouraged individuals to seek rehabilitation. “Forty seven persons have been admitted to de-addiction centers, with 42 successfully rehabilitated and free from drug dependency. Notably, drug de-addiction and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centers in Ludhiana Rural, SBS Nagar, and Khanna have seen a 50% increase in patient registrations,” said the DIG.

Accompanied by Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav, Ludhiana Rural SSP Ankur Gupta, and SSP SBS Nagar Mehtab Singh, DIG Nilambari Jagdale reiterated the commitment to creating a drug-free Punjab. “This multi-pronged approach—combining strict enforcement, public awareness, and rehabilitation—reflects our dedication to ensuring a safer, healthier future for Punjab,” she concluded.