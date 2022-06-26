Ludhiana: 38-year-old mother of five commits suicide

A 38-year-old mother of five children ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Mithewal village in Machhiwara on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman was divorced and was residing at her parent’s house with her five children, including four daughters and a 3-year-old son for the around two years. She was reportedly depressed over her broken marriage.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station, said that at the time of the incident, the victim’s father was out of town and her elder daughter, 20, was at work, while her four children including a 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old daughter, 8-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were at home.

According to the victim’s 14-year-old daughter, she was in the kitchen when her mother went to the room and locked the room from inside. When her mother did not respond despite repeated knocking, she tried to break open the door but failed. She also shouted for help but no one came and then she sent her youngest sister inside the room from the window who found her mother hanging from the ceiling fan.

Kumar said that no suicide note was recovered. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.