Ludhiana: 38-year-old mother of five commits suicide
A 38-year-old mother of five children ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Mithewal village in Machhiwara on Sunday.
According to the police, the woman was divorced and was residing at her parent’s house with her five children, including four daughters and a 3-year-old son for the around two years. She was reportedly depressed over her broken marriage.
Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station, said that at the time of the incident, the victim’s father was out of town and her elder daughter, 20, was at work, while her four children including a 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old daughter, 8-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were at home.
According to the victim’s 14-year-old daughter, she was in the kitchen when her mother went to the room and locked the room from inside. When her mother did not respond despite repeated knocking, she tried to break open the door but failed. She also shouted for help but no one came and then she sent her youngest sister inside the room from the window who found her mother hanging from the ceiling fan.
Kumar said that no suicide note was recovered. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.
Besides those named in the FIRs lodged at Khuldabad police station after the June 10 violence at Atala, police are also keeping an eye on a few other people who were active during the anti-CAA protests at Mansoor Ali Park in 2020. Police and intelligence officials are gathering details about these people for their possible involvement in June 10 incident, informed officials aware of the developments.
Ludhiana: Group of teens booked for assaulting factory owner, son
A group of teenagers have been booked for assaulting a factory owner and his son following an argument over a petty issue. The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against at least eight people who are 16 to 17 years old. Ashok Kumar, 53, of Prem Nagar, Lohara said that his nephews Raunak and Roshan had bought ice cream on June 16, which they spilled after they bumped into the accused. When the children objected to it, the accused thrashed them.
Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 1,000 participate in marathon in Ludhiana
To mark the International Day against drug abuse, a 5-km marathon was organised by district administration at the Punjab Agricultural University. More than 1,000 people participated in this marathon. The marathon was flagged off by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma in the presence of senior officials including additional deputy commissioners Rahul Chaba and Amarjit Bains and several others.
7th anniversary of Smart City Mission in Ludhiana: Multiple major projects marred by delays, controversies
Even as the Ludhiana municipal corporation celebrated the seventh anniversary of the Smart City Mission on Saturday (June 25), multiple major projects which have been taken up under it have been marred by delays and controversies. The Smart City Mission was launched by the Union government in 2015 and Ludhiana was selected under it in 2016.
U.P.: ERA begins re-evaluation of asst teachers, principals’ recruitment results
The results of the recruitment exam were announced in November last year. Principal secretary, basic education, Deepak Kumar has ordered secretary of Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority, U.P. Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi to get the re-evaluation done and declare the revised results immediately. ERA officials confirm that the re-evaluation has been ordered and the revised results would be declared soon. In manual reconciliation of 571 complaints, 132 complaints were found to be correct.
