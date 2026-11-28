A caved-in storm-water drainage grating, a barricade without reflectors and an unsealed gap in the concrete median have turned the road under bridge (RUB) near Sarabha Nagar on Pakhowal Road into an accident trap for commuters, with safety experts and residents flagging civic negligence ahead of the winter fog season. Broken storm-water drainage grill and a barricade without reflectors on road under bridge near Pakhowal road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more

A section of the iron drainage grill running across the carriageway has broken apart, leaving a wide gap capable of trapping two-wheeler tyres and triggering sudden skids. Instead of repairing the damaged stretch, authorities have placed a wheeled metal barricade directly over the crater. Positioned on the sloping approach where motorists transition from bright daylight into the dimly lit underpass, the faded, non-reflective obstruction narrows the road without any warning signage—posing a severe hazard after sunset and during dense December fog.

Compounding the danger is an open gap in the concrete Jersey barriers dividing the lanes. Two-wheeler riders frequently use the opening as a shortcut, cutting directly into the path of oncoming four-wheelers inside the underpass.

Punjab State Road Safety Council member Raman Verma said, “The municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana, it appears, has abdicated all responsibility towards road safety. This is just one of the places where the apathy of MCL officials to the safety of commuters can be seen. There are dozens of such spots across the city.” He also pulled up the traffic police for failing to enforce strict one-way discipline inside the RUB.

Ludhiana-based social activist Arvind Sharma stated that the civic body’s Zone-D office sits barely 100 to 200 metres from the spot, yet no permanent fix has been undertaken. “Although the MC constructed the Pakhowal Road RUB to ease traffic congestion, its poor maintenance has turned it into a serious safety hazard. The broken grills frequently put commuters’ lives at risk, and accidents are a regular occurrence. Even a national-level cyclist was injured here, with his bicycle worth around ₹5.5 lakh damaged in the incident,” Sharma said.

“Instead of repairing the grills, authorities merely place a barricade and a warning board. Despite repeated requests, no permanent corrective action has been taken. If a major mishap occurs, the responsible officers must be held accountable,” he added.

Multiple calls and texts to MC buildings and roads (B&R) cell superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta could not elicit a response.