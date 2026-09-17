Ludhiana: Contaminated tap water triggers health concerns in Ashok Nagar

Muddy, foul-smelling tap water supplied by the municipal corporation has left residents of Ashok Nagar struggling with a basic necessity for days, with several households forced to buy bottled water for drinking. The discoloured supply has also triggered concerns over health and hygiene, particularly for children. A resident shows a glass of contaminated water on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The problem began around 2.30pm on September 7. Although residents approached the area councillor the following day, repair work did not begin until September 11, with authorities initially citing monsoon-related delays.

“We cannot even wash clothes properly. I cannot wash my child’s school uniform with this contaminated water, so I had to purchase another one. We are even buying bottled water for drinking. What are we supposed to do when even such a basic need is not being provided to us?” said Manju, a local resident.

Renu, another resident who runs a boutique, said the delay had made routine household work difficult.

“The work was started on September 11 after we complained, but there is still no solution. We have been facing this problem for days. Even basic daily work has become difficult. Is this what residents are supposed to get when they complain about a basic facility?” she said.

Residents, particularly parents, also raised concerns over the possible health and hygiene risks posed by the contaminated supply. Gurmukh, a general store owner, said, “When my child washes his face, the dirt from the water can go into his eyes. Washing hair is also difficult because of the dust particles.”

Residents also questioned the delay in response from local representatives, saying they should not have to make repeated complaints to secure basic civic amenities. “We are not asking for anything extra. We are asking for clean water, something every household should have,” they said.

Area councillor Ruchi Vishal Gulati said the problem had occurred because the water level of the tubewell had gone down. “We are working on it and the work has been almost completed. But the problem is still there in a few houses and we will resolve it in the next one or two days,” she said.