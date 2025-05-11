Ludhiana: Fake missile attack videos uploaded, two detained

Two individuals were detained for reportedly spreading panic by posting fake videos on social media, falsely claiming that missiles had struck areas near the city amid India-Pakistan tension, police said on Saturday. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accused, in a bid to gain likes and followers, shared sensational footage showing blazing flames, accompanied by captions suggesting missile strikes had taken place, including a video falsely claiming an attack near Sacred Heart Convent School.

Calling the act “highly irresponsible”, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, city and rural) Rupinder Singh said the videos were discovered during routine surveillance by the cybercrime and technical support teams of the Ludhiana police commissionerate, who are closely monitoring online activity during this sensitive time.

“One individual posted a video claiming a missile had hit a spot near Ludhiana. Another shared a clip from an unknown source alleging an attack near a local school. Their motive was merely to gain social media attention and appear to be the first to break news,” said the DCP.

The police have scanned both the backward and forward links of the posts and confirmed that the videos were not genuine and had no connection to any real incident. Although the suspects have not been officially charged yet, the investigation is ongoing. “We haven’t given them a clean chit. Strict action will follow once the inquiry is complete,” the DCP added.

Issuing a stern public warning, DCP Singh urged citizens not to engage in creation or circulation of fake news, especially during times of national tension. “Spreading misinformation is a punishable offense. It disrupts public order and creates unnecessary panic,” he said, reminding the public of the police’s zero-tolerance policy on social media misuse.

To help prevent the spread of false information, residents have been urged to verify any claims through official sources. For authentic updates, citizens can follow the verified accounts of the deputy commissioner and the district public relations office (DPRO), Ludhiana, on Facebook, Instagram and X, the police stated.

In case of any suspicious activity or fake content, the public is urged to call the dedicated helpline at 78370-18500 or the emergency number 112, cops added.