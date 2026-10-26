Ludhiana: Family in UK, domestic help flees with gold, cash

A Nepalese house helper allegedly fled with cash, gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs, and branded watches from a businessman’s residence in Kitchlu Nagar. The incident came to light when the family returned from England and found their belongings scattered across the house. The complainant stated that the family was away in England when the crime occurred. (HT)

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Rajan, a native of Nepal, following a complaint lodged by Vipin Chandra Dabar, a Kitchlu Nagar resident who runs an advertising agency. Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding worker and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding neighbourhood.

In his complaint, Dabar said his previous domestic help had returned to his native village and recommended Rajan for the job. Rajan was subsequently hired as a cook in June, approximately four months prior to the theft.

The complainant stated that the family was away in England when the crime occurred. Upon returning home, they found household articles scattered around. An inventory check revealed that ₹50,000 in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs, and several branded watches were missing.

Dabar alleged that the theft took place late on the night of October 21. He further informed investigators that the home security cameras and Wi-Fi connection had been deliberately switched off, while the security guard deployed at the premises had reportedly been absent from duty for several days.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Jaggi, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered against Rajan under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 306 (theft by a servant of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigations are underway.