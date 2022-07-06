Ludhiana gets state’s maiden skill development centre for divyangs

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Ludhiana has become the first district in the state to have a dedicated skill development centre for divyangs. Director Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) Deepti Uppal inaugurated the centre here at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Vocational Studies.

Uppal said this initiative would be extended pan-Punjab wherein as many as 180 specially-abled students would be imparted free-of-cost skill development training for three different trades. Notably, a total of 60 selected students would undergo a 380-hour training in data entry operations.

The mission director lauded the efforts of the Deaf Cricket Federation (DCF) NGO for collaborating with the PSDM for launching this project aimed at changing the lives of physically-disabled persons. She added that the PSDM would leave no stone unturned to assist maximum specially-abled persons to enable them to earn their livelihood.

She asserted that specially-abled persons are an integral part of our society and the state government was committed to serving them in the best possible manner so that they also feel as an inseparable part of our society. Meanwhile, she took a round at the newly inaugurated centre and reviewed the arrangements made here for the course.

She further said the course not only aimed at providing skill training but also arranging job placement opportunities through several camps for which elaborate arrangements have already been made.