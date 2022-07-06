Ludhiana gets state’s maiden skill development centre for divyangs
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Ludhiana has become the first district in the state to have a dedicated skill development centre for divyangs. Director Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) Deepti Uppal inaugurated the centre here at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Vocational Studies.
Uppal said this initiative would be extended pan-Punjab wherein as many as 180 specially-abled students would be imparted free-of-cost skill development training for three different trades. Notably, a total of 60 selected students would undergo a 380-hour training in data entry operations.
The mission director lauded the efforts of the Deaf Cricket Federation (DCF) NGO for collaborating with the PSDM for launching this project aimed at changing the lives of physically-disabled persons. She added that the PSDM would leave no stone unturned to assist maximum specially-abled persons to enable them to earn their livelihood.
She asserted that specially-abled persons are an integral part of our society and the state government was committed to serving them in the best possible manner so that they also feel as an inseparable part of our society. Meanwhile, she took a round at the newly inaugurated centre and reviewed the arrangements made here for the course.
She further said the course not only aimed at providing skill training but also arranging job placement opportunities through several camps for which elaborate arrangements have already been made.
-
Heavy rains lash Maha, no relief likely soon; 3 hurt in landslide | Top points
Heavy rains continued to pound Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday leading to waterlogging, delay in train schedules and natural disasters. Landslides were reported from some areas as well. Three persons were injured in one of these landslides that happened in the Chunabhatti area. The Maharashtra government has asked officials to remain vigilant and take steps to avoid loss of lives in the metropolis and other rain-affected areas of the state.
-
Private Schools: 7-member regulatory body formed in Ludhiana
To ensure that no private school violates the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2019, and to redress complaints of parents and students with respect to fee hike, books and transportation charges, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday constituted a seven-member district-level regulatory body under the chairmanship of Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains. Bains said no stone will be left unturned to implement provisions of the Act.
-
All promises made in the manifesto will be kept: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the government would deliver on all the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra before the 2022 assembly elections. The MGNREGA, he said, turned out to be a successful tool for job creation in villages. Further enumerating achievements, he said 50141 self-help groups had been set up under the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission.
-
Extremely heavy rain possible, red alert issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur : IMD
The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra on Wednesday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for Mumbai till July 10, after heavy rains lashed various parts of the state. The low-pressure area now lies over Kutch and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels tilting south westwards with height.
-
Ludhiana | Residents stage protest over erratic water supply, unscheduled power cuts
Raising hue and cry over erratic water supply and unscheduled power cuts, residents of Ambedkar Nagar in ward number 29 staged a protest outside councillor Prabhjot Kaur's office on Wednesday. As per the information, the residents at first went to protest outside the office of MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and then moved to the office of councillor stating that the municipal corporation has failed to resolve the issue despite repeated complaints.
