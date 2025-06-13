Ludhiana: Gold worth 8L recovered from train theft gang

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has recovered gold worth ₹8lakh rupees from an inter-state gang of thieves, who were arrested on June 7 for robbing jewellery worth ₹23 lakh from a family returning from Bihar on May 30. While the three are in police custody, the fourth member, who police suspect would have the remaining gold, is still at large. (HT photo for representation)

The recovery was made from Hansi village in Haryana, which is the native village of the arrested robbers. “We had taken a three-day remand of these thieves and during interrogation they revealed that they had kept some of the gold at their native village. We reached there and recovered the gold,” said inspector Palwinder Singh, in-charge of GRP Ludhiana.

Earlier the police had said that it was a gang of six but upon interrogation they found that it was a gang of four only.

The family was very confused at the time of the robbery, so they thought there were six to seven of them, but we have now confirmed that it was a gang of four, all from Hansi village and they carried out robberies on trains in different states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

While the three are in police custody, the fourth member, who police suspect would have the remaining gold, is still at large. “We are in hot pursuit of the fourth member. We will soon catch him as well,” said inspector Singh.

Arpana, a resident of Ludhiana, had on May 30 logged a complaint at the GRP station. She informed police that her family, including her son and newly wedded daughter-in-law, had boarded a train from their village in Bihar to Ludhiana after attending a wedding. During the journey, unknown miscreants stole a bag containing gold jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees.

Taking the matter seriously, the GRP constituted multiple teams to investigate and track down the suspects. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police conducted a raid and managed to apprehend three suspects within two weeks.