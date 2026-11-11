Ludhiana: History-sheeter arrested for opening fire at scribe couple

The Ludhiana police have arrested a history-sheeter for opening fire at a journalist couple on Diwali eve. Investigators said the accused, who was out on bail, targeted the couple in a robbery attempt after losing money while gambling. The police have ruled out personal rivalry or professional threat angle behind the attack. (HT File)

The arrested accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a carpenter residing in Model Town. A joint team of the CIA-1 and PAU police apprehended him from his sister’s house in Jamalpur. The police recovered a licensed 7.65 mm pistol along with seven live cartridges from his possession, which were apparently used in the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (City) Alam Vijay Singh said, “Gagandeep Arora, a scribe with a vernacular daily, was driving toward South City with his wife, also a media person, on Diwali eve when a scooter-borne assailant opened fire at their car. The attacker chased their vehicle up to Sat Paul Mittal Road (Malhar Road) but the couple escaped unhurt.”

Prior to the attack, Ravinder was gambling with his friends in Model Town and lost a significant amount of money. Frustrated over the financial loss, he initially fired gunshots outside a restaurant in Model Town before riding toward South City on his scooter, police said.

According to the DCP, Ravinder was scouting for a target to rob when he crossed paths with the scribe couple. He chased their car and opened fire to force them to stop, the DCP said.

The DCP ruled out personal rivalry or professional threat angle behind the attack.

Police records show that Ravinder is a history-sheeter with six FIRs registered against him for theft, robbery, and offences under the NDPS Act. Furthermore, the weapon used in the attack had been stolen by the accused in July from a car parked outside a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road.