Ludhiana: Influencers transitioning from internet to bookshelves with ease

Making the best of their social media presence, an increasing number of influencers are making their foray into the literary landscape. These aspiring authors’ swarms of followers become an asset, promoting their work via positive word of mouth. Recent releases penned by social media influencers have garnered a positive response from readers. (HT)

The recently released Punjabi literature books written by Instagram influencers have garnered a positive response from readers. Though these books have not been launched yet, the chatter in the circles of younger audiences is testament to the sway that the authors hold over them.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Akida”, a poetry book written by Punjabi singer and social media celebrity Roop Kaur Kooner has already found fans.

Satish Gulati, owner of Chetna Prakashan publication, shed light on the social media marketing, saying, “Having a large number of followers on the social media platforms surely impacts the demand of books and also makes promoting them much easier, as Instagram marketing is much more effective than that on Facebook and WhatsApp.”

A few other bestsellers falling in the category include “Pindiyan Ton Paar”, authored by Shan Maan and “Siyane Kehnde Ne”, the debut for Jarnail Singh — both social media celebrities. Parikshit Sahni’s “Na Farmaan” based on the memories of his father, Balraj Sahni, has the preface penned by Amitabh Bachchan.

Gulati said the reader base is diverse while noting the connection between online promotion and on-counter sales, “In this era of digitisation, there are still many who see an online and still visit the stores to get their physical copies.”