Jul 27, 2025
Ludhiana: Man nabbed for raping 17-year-old neighbour

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 06:56 am IST

Upon questioning, the minor revealed that the accused had taken obscene pictures of her and had been blackmailing her, threatening to circulate them on social media if she refused his demands, the victim’s father said in the complaint

The Ladhowal police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing and raping a 17-year-old neighbour.

The accused reportedly took private photographs of the minor and used them to coerce her into sexual acts. (HT Photo)
The accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukh, reportedly took private photographs of the minor and used them to coerce her into sexual acts.

The victim’s father filed a police complaint stating that on July 24, he returned home in the evening to find Sukhwinder inside his daughter’s room. “When confronted, the accused pushed him aside and fled. Upon questioning, the minor revealed that Sukhwinder had taken obscene pictures of her and had been blackmailing her, threatening to circulate them on social media if she refused his demands,” the victim’s father said in the complaint.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to blackmail and sexual coercion and Section 6 of the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor.

Assistant sub-inspector Surinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused is a local farmer. “Further investigations are underway,” he said.

