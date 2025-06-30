Ludhiana MC clerk shines at int’l marathon

Baljinder Singh, a 36-year-old employee of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) clinched 6th position at the Laguna Phuket International marathon held in Phuket, Thailand. Baljinder Singh (HT Photo)

Singh, who is deputed as a clerk in the MC office, says that it was his first out of the country marathon. As many as 234 runners participated in the 21 km international marathon under the age bracket of 30-39 years.

Singh said that he has participated in different marathons and represented the MC at district and state level. “It was an honour for me to represent India and Ludhiana MC at international stage,” Singh said.

Singh is a resident of Baraich village in Mullanpur Dakha and has been working as a clerk in the office of MC commissioner in Zone D.