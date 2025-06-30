Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana MC clerk shines at int’l marathon

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 30, 2025 10:58 PM IST

Baljinder Singh said that he has participated in different marathons and represented the MC at district and state level

Baljinder Singh, a 36-year-old employee of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) clinched 6th position at the Laguna Phuket International marathon held in Phuket, Thailand.

Baljinder Singh (HT Photo)
Baljinder Singh (HT Photo)

Singh, who is deputed as a clerk in the MC office, says that it was his first out of the country marathon. As many as 234 runners participated in the 21 km international marathon under the age bracket of 30-39 years.

Singh said that he has participated in different marathons and represented the MC at district and state level. “It was an honour for me to represent India and Ludhiana MC at international stage,” Singh said.

Singh is a resident of Baraich village in Mullanpur Dakha and has been working as a clerk in the office of MC commissioner in Zone D.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC clerk shines at int’l marathon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On