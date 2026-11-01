Ludhiana: No FIR over cracker stock at garment shop

A day after an inferno at a garment shop at Field Ganj market claimed the life of 27-year-old Sahil Sabharwal, the Ludhiana police are yet to register an FIR over the alleged unauthorised storage of firecrackers at the premises. The police said they were awaiting the report of a magisterial inquiry ordered by deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain before deciding on further action. A suspected inverter short circuit is being investigated as a possible cause of the fire. (HT FILE)

Deputy commissioner of police (City) Alam Vijay Singh said, “The Ludhiana deputy commissioner has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The probe is to examine the cause of the fire, the storage of firecrackers and compliance with fire safety norms. We will wait for the report before proceeding further. The person who lost his life belonged to the same family that owns the building. The family is already in distress, so the police do not want to rush into action.”

The fire broke out at Pulkit Fashion in Koocha Number 10 on Friday. Sahil went on the second floor after noticing the blaze and crackers stored in four rooms on the floor began exploding as the flames spread, trapping him inside. It took firefighters nearly three hours to douse the blaze as the building is situated in a congested lane. Later, Sahil’s charred body was recovered from the second floor of the building.

A suspected inverter short circuit is being investigated as a possible cause of the fire. The inquiry will also examine the circumstances surrounding the storage of firecrackers and whether fire safety norms were violated.

The building belonged to Sahil’s family. Sahil was the nephew of local Aam Aadmi Party leader Goldy Sabharwal. Goldy acknowledged that firecrackers had been stored there but maintained that the stock was limited and consisted of leftovers from the previous year.