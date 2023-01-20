Ludhiana: PSEB pre-board exams commence

The pre-board examinations of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) students of Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 commenced on Friday. The exams are being held from January 20 to February 2.

After the directions of the Punjab government to delay the school timings to 10 am, in view of foggy weather, the exams are being held from 10:30am to 1:30pm. Schools have been directed by the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, to upload the final results of the examination on the state education department’s portal by March 5, while the internal assessment marks have to be uploaded by February 25.

The district education officers, along with school evaluation and support teams, have been asked to conduct visits at the schools during the examinations and submit regular reports.

PSEB revises dates for final exams

The PSEB has revised the dates for the board examination for schools affiliated with the state education board. The notification stated that the dates have been changed in the wake of the practical examination of Central Board of School Education (CBSE) students starting from February 15, dates for G20 summit and the commencement of the new academic session.

According to the revised schedule, exams of Classes 5 and 8 which were earlier slated to start on February 16 and February 20, respectively, have been rescheduled to February 27 and February 25.

The board exams of Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from March 24 and February 20, respectively, to April 4.