Ludhiana: Two councillors booked for burning effigies of CM, mayor and AAP MLA

Tibba police on Tuesday booked two municipal councillors and several others for allegedly burning effigies bearing photographs of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, mayor Inderjit Kaur and Ludhiana east Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Daljit Grewal, alias Bhola, during Dussehra celebrations. The FIR also names people accused of circulating a purported video of the incident on social media. The case was registered under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

Those booked include Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Chatarvir Singh, alias Kamal Arora of Ward 20, BJP councillor Gauravjit Gora of Ward 80, Rohit Mehta, Sukhdev Kala and several unidentified persons. The case was registered under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Neeraj Chopra, a Grewal Colony resident and chairperson of Shiv Sena Insaaf.

Chopra told police that he came across a video on social media on October 20 showing Arora burning effigies of demon king Ravan, his brother Kumbhkaran and son Meghnad.

According to the complaint, photographs of the three political leaders had been pasted on the effigies, and Arora had made remarks against them. Chopra alleged that the act hurt his sentiments.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, the investigating officer, confirmed that an FIR had been registered. Arora was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him.

Councillor earlier booked over altercation

Arora had earlier been booked following an alleged altercation with a municipal corporation employee at the civic body’s Zone B office on June 10. He was accused of assaulting the employee over delays in road construction and development works in his ward.

Arora later reached a compromise with the MC employee.