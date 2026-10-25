Ludhiana: Two FIRs lodged against aides of accused for sheltering suspects

Three days after Rahul Sharma, son of the owner of eatery ‘Pandit Ji Ke Chhole Kulche’ was shot dead, Ludhiana police have registered two FIRs against an identified and some unidentified people accused of sheltering the murder suspects and helping them evade arrest. No arrests have been made in the two cases so far. In the first case, the Sadar police registered an FIR against Vikas Joshi, a resident of Ram Nagar on Tibba Road. (HT)

In the first case, the Sadar police registered an FIR against Vikas Joshi, a resident of Ram Nagar on Tibba Road.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harwinder Singh, Joshi is a relative of one of the accused in the murder case. Police said he had allegedly sheltered the suspects after the crime and helped them escape.

The FIR was registered at the Sadar police station under Sections 249 (harbouring an offender) and 253 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the second case, the Sahnewal police registered an FIR against unidentified aides of the accused.

Assistant sub-inspector Avtar Singh said the police had received information that suspects wanted by the Sadar police had taken shelter in Purana Bazar, Sahnewal. The case was registered under Sections 249 and 253 of the BNS.

Rahul Sharma, 34, was shot dead during a birthday party on Wednesday night. The Sadar police have registered a murder case against nine accused in connection with the killing.