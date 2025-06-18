Ludhiana West bypoll: High-voltage campaigning ends as parties make last-minute push

Ludhiana A total of 1.74 lakh voters, including 84,825 women and 10 third-gender voters, are eligible to vote in the bypoll. The polling will take place from 7am to 6pm on June 19, and the results will be announced on June 23.

The intense campaigning for the Ludhiana West by-election came to a close on Tuesday evening, with all major political parties — the AAP, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — making final efforts to garner voter support ahead of the crucial bypoll.

As the campaigning officially ended at 6pm, political leaders worked tirelessly to sway voters in the urban constituency, which is located in Punjab’s industrial hub.

The candidates for the Ludhiana West bypoll are Sanjeev Arora from the AAP, Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Congress, Jiwan Gupta from the BJP and Parupkar Singh Ghumman from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

A high-stakes battle

The Ludhiana West assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. With June 19 set for polling, the by-election has become a fiercely contested battle. The outcome will have implications not just for the local constituency but also for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

For the AAP, defending this seat is seen as vital in preserving its dominance in Punjab. For Congress, it’s about reclaiming its urban influence in the state, while the BJP is looking to re-establish its foothold in Punjab politics.

A total of 1.74 lakh voters, including 84,825 women and 10 third-gender voters, are eligible to vote in the bypoll. The polling will take place from 7am to 6pm on June 19, and the results will be announced on June 23. Authorities have set up 194 polling stations, with live webcasting planned at every station to ensure transparency during the process.

AAP’s push: ‘Vote Kejriwal’s vision’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) concluded its campaign with a high-energy roadshow led by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, party’s Punjab chief Aman Arora and others. Sanjeev Arora, the AAP candidate, expressed gratitude to the supporters and emphasised his commitment to Ludhiana’s development.

“On June 19, I urge all of you to vote for progress. If I win, Ludhiana West will see transformative development in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and jobs,” said Arora, addressing the crowd.

Sisodia, representing Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, underscored the party’s commitment to turning Ludhiana West into a model constituency. AAP leaders have also made it clear that this by-election carries national significance, with the possibility of Sanjeev Arora being elevated to the cabinet if he wins.

Congress: Projecting unity and experience

Congress wrapped up its campaign with a roadshow led by Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the candidate for the bypoll, and backed by prominent party leaders. Despite the absence of key Punjab Congress figures such as Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa, Ashu projected confidence, pointing to his previous victories in 2012 and 2017.

“I’ve won with record margins before, but the support I see today surpasses everything,” said Ashu, speaking to the crowd.

Ashu’s campaign highlighted his experience in governance, focusing on his track record and pushing back against AAP’s promises. His warnings about “illegal orders” suggested tensions leading up to the vote, indicating a high-stakes election day.

BJP projects itself as key alternative

The BJP kept its campaign relatively low-key on the final day, opting for door-to-door and ward-level meetings. However, the party showed its seriousness by deploying several senior national leaders, including Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Anurag Thakur and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The BJP aims to position itself as an alternative to both AAP and Congress, emphasizing urban dissatisfaction and nationalist sentiments to rally voters.

SAD focusses on personal outreach

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took a quieter, more personal route, choosing to focus on door-to-door interactions and small gatherings as they concluded their campaign.

Unlike Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which organized massive roadshows across various wards of the city, the SAD team concentrated their efforts on connecting with voters through one-on-one meetings. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and candidate Parupkar Singh Ghumman made sure to engage with residents directly, listening to their concerns and seeking support without the usual fanfare.

Sukhbir held multiple closed-door meetings with community leaders, youth groups, and market associations, encouraging his team to stay connected with the grassroots. He also reinforced the importance of SAD’s development legacy in the region, urging party workers to communicate the party’s vision for the constituency.