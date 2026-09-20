Ludhiana: Woman found murdered in vacant plot near Lalton Bus Stand

The body of an unidentified woman, believed to be around 25 years old, was found in a vacant plot in an abandoned colony near Lalton Bus Stand on Pakhowal Road on Saturday morning. Police suspect that she was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon before her body was dumped at the spot. Tattoo may help identify victim, say cops. (HT File)

Passers-by spotted the body and informed the police and a team from Lalton police post and Sadar police station reached the spot, took the body into custody and began collecting evidence. The woman was wearing a T-shirt and lower. Police have so far been unable to establish her identity and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area for clues.

Sadar SHO Jagdev Singh said efforts were underway to identify the woman and establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Lalton police post in-charge Saraj Kumar said police had gathered some clues and were investigating the case from different angles to identify and trace those involved in the killing. Police are also examining whether the woman was sexually assaulted before her death. The motive behind the killing has not yet been established.

Tattoo may help identify victim, say cops

During the investigation, police found a tattoo bearing the name “money” on the woman’s arm, along with other identifying marks. The police were checking missing-person records and matching the details with reports received from across the district. Information about the unidentified body has also been circulated through the police control room to police stations across the district to help establish her identity.