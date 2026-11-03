Man killed, youth injured as Thar hits motorcycle head-on in Sirsa

A 32-year-old man was killed and another youth seriously injured after a Mahindra Thar collided head-on with their motorcycle near Chakraiya village in Haryana’s Sirsa district. The SUV driver fled the spot after the accident, police said. The collision was so severe that the motorcycle got trapped under the SUV, which dragged it off the road. Passers-by took the injured men to the civil hospital, where doctors declared Hardeep dead. (HT File)

The deceased, Hardeep Kumar, a resident of Balasar village, was returning home after completing his duty at a private hospital in Sirsa when the accident occurred near Chakraiya at 8 pm on Sunday.

The collision was so severe that the motorcycle got trapped under the SUV, which dragged it off the road. Passers-by took the injured men to the civil hospital, where doctors declared Hardeep dead. The other youth reportedly a resident of Jeevan Nagar, suffered a spinal fracture and is in serious condition.

Hardeep had been working as a compounder at RK Verma Balaji Hospital in Sirsa for around 10 years. He was married and is survived by three daughters.

Police from the Sadar police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Sub-inspector Lekhraj said a case has been registered against the unidentified Thar driver on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Makkhan Singh.

Police officials said further investigation is underway and action will be taken accordingly. The post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday, after which the body was handed over to the family.