Chandigarh MC imposes penalties of over ₹1-lakh in a day

The municipal corporation intensified its enforcement drive against littering and illegal garbage disposal, issuing eight challans to violators across the city on Wednesday, with penalties amounting to over ₹1 lakh. 8 challans issued during enforcement drives across Chandigarh; strict action against violators. (HT File)

The action was taken to curb indiscriminate dumping and ensure cleanliness in public spaces. In the Southern Sectors, enforcement teams issued five challans at locations in Sector 38-A, Sector 38-West and Sector 44. The violations were reported near House No. 810 in Sector 38-A, the Sports Complex in Sector 38-West, open land in Sector 44 and the area near Booth No. 20 in Sector 44. The cases involved illegal dumping of garbage and waste scattered in open and public areas.

In a separate drive, three challans were issued in Sectors 22 and 17 for littering and improper waste disposal. These violations were reported near House No. 787 in Sector 22-A and near SCO No. 101 and SCO No. 82 in Sector 17-C.

The enforcement teams documented the violations through photographs and challan records to support the action taken against the offenders.

Civic lapses highlighted during

surprise inspection in Sector-16/24

During a surprise inspection by mayor Saurabh Joshi in Sectors-16 and 24 on Wednesday, lapses such as littering and lack of sanitation were pointed out.

The mayor directed officials to take stock of the situation and resolve the issues faced by the residents.

Both the sectors where inspection was carried out house several residences of VIPs including senior judges and bureaucrats in the city.

Joshi was accompanied by officials from the public health, horticulture, buildings & roads (B&R), electrical and medical officer of health (MOH) departments.

Acting on public complaints on the spot, Joshi directed the respective departments to take immediate cognisance of the grievances and resolve all pending civic issues on a priority basis. He emphasised that public convenience, quality of civic services and departmental accountability must remain non-negotiable priorities.

“Development cannot remain confined to files and meetings. It must be visible in every street, every park and every neighbourhood. Citizens deserve solutions, not excuses,” Joshi said.