BJP hounding opposition leadership: Mehbooba Mufti

BJP hounding opposition leadership: Mehbooba Mufti

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 21, 2023 12:30 AM IST

“BJP hounding opposition’s most prominent face and criminalising any and all forms of criticism reveals their true designs of establishing a BJP rashtra. Democracy is being subverted to turn India into a banana republic. Laws and agencies are being abused to favour one party’s supremacy,” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday blamed the BJP for hounding the opposition leadership across the country with an intention to establish “rashtriya democracy” in the country.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday blamed the BJP for hounding the opposition leadership across the country with an intention to establish “rashtriya democracy” in the country. (HT File Photo)
Mehbooba alleged that efforts are being made to turn the country into a banana republic.

The PDP president, however, pinned hopes on the judiciary. “Our last hope lies with the judiciary. Tragically we are witnessing the manner in which justice is delayed & how punishment is selectively meted out. Courts drag their feet on Article 370, Bilkis Bano & CAA but fast-track trivial cases of alleged ‘defamation’...” She added.

Mehbooba Mufti claimed that fire is threatening to engulf the entire country.

“J&K was the first to bear the brunt of BJPs catastrophic unilateral decisions. Today, that fire is raging through India & threatens to engulf it in flames,” she said in another tweet.

Topics
chief minister bjp india president country criticism judiciary leadership democracy opposition punishment thursday fire bilkis bano mehbooba mufti caa pdp favour turn banana republic intention + 19 more
Sign out