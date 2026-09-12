Minister Athawale backs BJP-SAD alliance in Punjab

Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Union minister of state Ramdas Athawale on Friday said his party was ready to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections as part of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and would seek eight to 10 seats for its candidates. Union minister Ramdas Athawale addressing the media at PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Addressing the media, Athawale acknowledged that the RPI currently lacked a strong organisational base in the state but said a three-party alliance could be successful.

“The RPI primarily represents Dalits, and since Punjab has the highest Dalit population in the country, a three-party alliance would likely be very successful. The BJP and SAD should come together in Punjab. The RPI, as a constituent of the NDA government at the Centre, could also become part of such a broader alliance,” he said.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held early next year.

Despite speculation regarding a potential re-alliance with the SAD, Punjab BJP leaders have maintained that they will contest all 117 assembly seats independently. The SAD had ended its alliance with the BJP over the now-repealed farm laws.

On Friday, Athawale also visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar district to seek blessings from its chief, Sant Niranjan Dass.

He also condemned the alleged desecration of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Ludhiana and demanded a fair probe and strict action against those responsible.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Athawale alleged that it had failed to fulfil several promises to farmers and other sections of society.

On the ongoing protests by farmers’ organisations against the Centre, Athawale said farmers had every right to raise their genuine demands and stage protests. “However, such agitations should not be politicised,” he said.