Mohali launches sanitation drive, vows permanent clean-up of key roads

A sanitation drive under the Punjab government’s ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ campaign was launched in Mohali on Tuesday, with authorities warning of strict action against illegal garbage dumping. Kulwant Singh said a 10-day intensive cleanliness campaign was underway across Punjab under the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha launched the drive near the Patiala Ki Rao bridge. The clean-up covered the crucial stretch from TDI City to the Cheema Boilers light point along Airport Road.

Kulwant Singh said a 10-day intensive cleanliness campaign was underway across Punjab under the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. However, he stressed that sanitation efforts within the Mohali MC limits would not be restricted to the campaign period and would continue as a permanent routine.

He said all major entry points, arterial roads and garbage-prone public spaces would be regularly cleaned and monitored. The MC has deployed dedicated sanitation workers, machinery and manpower to clear longstanding roadside garbage heaps. Despite extensive cleaning over the past few months, the MLA said the volume of waste required continuous mechanised intervention.

The civic body has identified around 20-25 garbage-prone locations for special drives. CCTV cameras are being installed at habitual littering spots, while on-the-spot challans are being issued to offenders. Those found creating illegal dump sites could also face administrative and police action.

Kulwant Singh urged residents to segregate wet and dry waste, hand it over to MC workers and report illegal dumping. He also appealed to citizens to photograph offenders and share the evidence with authorities.

Mayor Samana said cleanliness remained the corporation’s top priority. He said Sector 74-A was selected for the launch as it is an important entry and exit point to the city. The drive will focus on removing garbage dumps and improving cleanliness at key locations.