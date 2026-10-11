Mohali man caught with 532gm heroin in Panchkula

A 28-year-old man was allegedly caught with 532 gm heroin, meant for distribution across the tricity, police said on Saturday. Police said they have secured four-day custody of the accused to interrogate him about the source of the heroin, its intended recipients and the others involved in the trafficking network. (HT File)

Identified as Sarabjit Singh of Mohali, the accused was nabbed while allegedly transporting the contraband in a Pajero SUV, near the Recreational Park in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) on Thursday. He was produced before the court the next day.

Police said they have secured four-day custody of the accused to interrogate him about the source of the heroin, its intended recipients and the others involved in the trafficking network.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, crime) Amarinder Singh said the accused had previously been jailed in a murder case and was released on bail in May this year. He allegedly took to drug trafficking soon after his release.

Police commissioner Pankaj Nain said teams are probing possible links in the tricity and Himachal Pradesh.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the MDC police station.

Early morning raid at slums: 2 caught with 35gm heroin

In a separate operation, Panchkula police raided 400 houses and slum dwellings across Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Budhanpur early Saturday morning and caught two men with 35 gm heroin.

A third man was caught with 18 bottles of illicit liquor. In addition, 25 suspicious vehicles were taken into custody and six people detained for further investigation.

The massive operation involved 115 personnel from 11 special teams and three sniffer dogs.

The teams also searched grocery stores and paan shops to check for suspicious activities and possible illegal trade.